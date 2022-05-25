Mix of clouds and sun for Wednesday afternoon

A weak weather system dropped some rain on the Puget Sound area this morning, but drier and sunnier weather is on tap for Wednesday afternoon.

High temperatures will run about five to seven degrees warmer than Tuesday, in the mid 60s.

Pollen counts will be running higher the next two days in the "moderate" to "moderate-high" categories. Itchy eyes and runny noses will get some relief heading into the Memorial Day as rain returns to the Northwest.

The next wet system arrives Thursday afternoon and evening and will continue as on and off showers through Friday. Temps will stay cool with showers at times through Saturday and Sunday with highs around 60.