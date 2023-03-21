Seattle weather: Mini rollercoaster of temperatures this week

Buckle up for a mini rollercoaster of temperatures this week! We go from 60 degrees Wednesday to the upper 40s Thursday and Friday.

After a gray start to the day, we're forecasting brilliant blue skies and sunshine this afternoon. Highs will warm to the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday will be very similar: the morning could be foggy and overcast, but glistening sunshine will reappear for the afternoon.

By Thursday, cold air sweeps through Western Washington. An incoming low pressure system will spark lowland rain, mountain snow and slightly breezy conditions. Friday morning could even be cold enough to see a brief and minor rain/snow mix in the lower elevations (most likely for communities on the higher hills). Saturday morning could be another opportunity for a minor rain/snow mix in the lowlands, but considering that it's late March, any impacts or accumulations would be super unlikely.

A few showers could linger into Saturday before mostly dry weather returns for Sunday and Monday.

Bottom line?—Get ready to mix up your wardrobe this week: some days will feel mild and pleasant, others will be chilly and damp.

Meteorologist Abby Acone

