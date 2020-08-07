Mild weekend ahead

A weak front delivering some rare August showers Friday night wont affect our weekend too much. While a few Saturday morning showers are possible, but I think we'll see gradual clearing for all by the afternoon. The morning clouds will help keep our temperatures down a bit from Friday. Likely only going to see upper 60s and low 70s by the afternoon. Normal high temp is 77 for this part of August.

We've been in this weather pattern with high pressure off-shore steering in weather systems that brush up against our region. The weak systems deliver the morning clouds and mild temps. The stronger ones end up delivering some showers and light rain for the mountains. So far that's kept most wildfires on the western side of the state from getting too big and has mostly kept wildfire smoke out of Puget Sound. August is our second driest month and usually our smokiest all year, but luckily not this year.

This weekend high pressure will build in by Sunday for more blue skies and slightly warmer temps. It looks like we'll warm up a bit more on Sunday. I think the peak will be on Monday with temps near 80 for most of us. Another marine push looks to come into play mid-week. At this point, I think we'll stay dry this coming week with any sprinkles or drizzle isolated to the coast and mountains.

By next weekend, it looks like high pressure will return and help bring temps near 80 by next weekend. So far in 2020 we've seen 26 days at or above 80 degrees. That's spot on for what we see in a typical year here in the Seattle area.

-Tim Joyce