Mild weekend, active weather pattern next week

Happy Wild Card Saturday! Mother Nature will cooperate for kickoff at 1:40 p.m. at Lumen Field, with high-temps in the mid-40s and partly sunny skies today.

A weak front will bring rain for the coast this evening and spread inland through the overnight hours into Sunday morning. A few showers are possible throughout the day. Our mountain passes can expect light snow too as snow levels hover around 4,000'.

An atmospheric river will bring more rain and breezy conditions on Monday. In fact, the Olympic Peninsula is at a marginal risk for excessive rainfall. Rain totals of 3-4" are possible. Hydrologically, even though we've had dry breaks, the ground is still saturated and we'll have to monitor for the threat of landslides/mudslides.

We have several systems that will bring rain chances through the end of the work week! Keep the rain gear with you!

Have a great day and Go Hawks!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim