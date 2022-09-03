Mild, warm week ahead

Hope you have some fun plans on this three-day weekend! We are tracking mild temps and times of clouds and sun.

Today, you can plan on clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine.

It might be slightly hazy as well. There could be smoke in the high levels of atmosphere, but we are not expecting a drop to air quality at the surface. With westerly winds picking up tonight and tomorrow, smoke should push out of our region and into Eastern Washington.

Speaking of Eastern Washington, there is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms today (for everyone highlighted in green below). Today the Washington State University Cougars are taking on the Idaho Vandals (Go Cougs!). We will watch for any lightning. Anytime there is thunder in the forecast this time of year, we have to watch for any wildfires that could start.

Here on the west side of the Cascades, you can plan on beautiful weather for the Husky game tonight. Sunshine is on tap by 2-3 p.m. in the greater Seattle area.



Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Isolated showers are possible - especially in the North Sound and along the coast. Bring a rain jacket if you are heading to the Sounders game!



Labor Day itself is looking gorgeous: you can expect morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Highs will reach the mid 70s!



Tuesday looks sunny from beginning to end. Late Wednesday to early Thursday, there could be isolated showers. Drier weather is on the way for Friday.

Hope you catch FOX 13 this weekend!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

