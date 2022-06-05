Mild start to the work week!

The weather is finally calming down as the cold front exits our area. Now, It's a little chilly out there because of it, and it'll be colder tomorrow morning on our commute. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 50s and upper 40s tomorrow morning. I can't rule out a little fog too along with some isolated showers.

We'll continue to dry out with more sunbreak as temperatures remain in the mid-60s tomorrow afternoon.

Temperatures will increase on Tuesday as the sun will shine down on us! Clouds will build in late in the day as a brief system quickly tracks over our region overnight. Most of us won't even notice it! Tempers get bumped back down into the 60s after that.

I'll leave you with a look at our 7-day forecast:

Have a good one!