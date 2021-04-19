Mild start to the week with cooler temps by latter half of the week

Expand / Collapse search

SEATTLE - An upper level ridge will keep us dry through much of the week.

A weak front offshore will bring us some clouds today and keep highs in the lower 70s for the Seattle metro area. The coast will be cooler in the lower 60s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Expect more sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday and mild highs near 70. Highs take a dip into the mid 60s by the latter half of the work week.

Rain will return as early as Friday evening but expect better chances for scattered showers over the weekend. Highs will be a lot cooler in the upper 50s (near average), compared to this past weekend when we were in and around the 80s. 

Have a great day!
-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim

