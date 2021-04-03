Mild Saturday, cooler with showers on Easter Sunday

Easter weekend will be a tale of two seasons!

Today, expect increasing clouds and mild highs around 60°. A few showers are possible tonight. Easter Sunday's afternoon high will be much cooler by 10 plus degrees, near 48°.

A convergence zone will also set up in the Seattle area tomorrow by noon bringing showers through mid-afternoon.

Sunday's front will exit by the evening hours, drying us out and clearing skies. This will allow temps to cool into the 30s by Monday morning and there may be patchy freezing fog for the morning commute. Ridge will bring us sunshine Monday and Tuesday. Highs will rebound nicely to the norm, in the mid to upper 50s. Rain chances return midweek through Friday.

Have a great Easter weekend!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim

