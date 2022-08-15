Mild overnight lows with patchy fog

It was beautiful today! We reached a high of 83 this afternoon under sunny skies (for most). The fog hung around parts of the coast, and it'll continue in the forecast tomorrow. Overnight lows will remain mild as the cloud cover rolls in.

Here is a look at your morning commute forecast:

A lot of us will wake up to come cloud cover, but we'll quickly clear out tomorrow afternoon! Temperatures will remain manageable so take advantage if you can.

As high pressure returns into our forecast, temperatures will being to soar once again! An *Excessive Heat Warning* will go into effect for the highlighted areas in pink and *Heat Advisories* in orange beginning on Wednesday.

Here is a look at what we can expect:

Changes arrive on Friday as we get ready for a new system to cool us down. This will drop temperatures into the lower 80s, and it'll start feeling more comfortable out there!

Here is a look at your 7-day:

Have a good one!