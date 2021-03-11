Mild March marches into the weekend

A chilly / frosty start again in the 20s/30s, but we recovery nicely yet again with highs in the 50-55 range around Puget Sound. 53 is normal for this part of late winter. Unlike yesterday, which had a few isolated showers— high pressure builds in earnestly today for a fully dry day around the region.

The dip in the jet stream called a trough is moving east and being replaced by a ridge of high pressure that will deliver some late winter sunshine along with some mild afternoon temps. I think this dry and warming trend will continue into the weekend.

I’m still thinking SeaTac will hit 60 degrees Saturday. This would be the first 60+ day of 2021. The average first date of the year for a 60+ day in Seattle is February 25th. The earliest first 60+ day on the calendar in Seattle was last year on January 3rd (62 degrees). The latest first 60+ day of the year in Seattle is April 11th (70 degrees) in 1954. And since showers missed SeaTac Int'l on Mon/Tue... there is also a chance the airport will remain dry through Saturday for a 6 day dry streak! The last time Sea-Tac had a 6 day or longer dry streak was September 26th through October 8th.

Next rain drops look to arrive Sunday along the coast and it still looks like some of those coastal showers will work inland to Puget Sound. Temps cool Sunday as well back down to low 50s. The benefit of the rain returning will to be to help cleanse the air of tree pollen, which will remain High to Very High through Saturday.

Soggy lowland conditions and mountain snow continue next week with on/off showers Monday, more likely on Tuesday and a kinda wet St. Patrick's Day for this year. -Tim Joyce