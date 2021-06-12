Dry and sunny Saturday, tracking soggy and muggy conditions Sunday

We have a split weekend on tap! Saturday is the day to get outside and enjoy the mild weather because the rain moves in tonight through Sunday.

A Weather Alert Day has been issued for Sunday to make people aware that this very rare atmospheric river event will bring heavy rain at times and muggy conditions across Western Washington. Models have the main firehose of moisture parked over Puget Sound making driving conditions hazardous up and down the I-5 corridor. Urban flooding in poor drainage areas, reduced visibility, and ponding on the roads are possible. There are no threats for river flooding because of our record dry spring.

The heaviest rain will be in the SW Interior (Thurston, Mason, Lewis Counties) where 1"+ is not out of the question. Thunderstorm potential will be minimal. We could break rain records. 0.5" is the number to beat in Seattle. Dewpoint records could be set too!

Despite the impacts from the rain, it will be beneficial. US Drought Monitor has us under abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions.

Rain will taper off Sunday night and into early Monday but the southerly flow will keep scattered showers in the area on Monday. Tuesday right now looks stormy and may be another day to watch as thunderstorms are possible! After that, we've got sunshine and warmer temperatures Wednesday through Friday!

Have a great weekend!

Advertisement

Q13 WEATHER RESOURCES:



DOWNLOAD: Q13 Weather and News Apps

WATCH: Forecast and Radar

READ: Closures and Delays

CHECK: Latest Weather Alerts and Live Traffic Map

INTERACT: Submit your Weather Photo

FOLLOW: Lisa Villegas, MJ McDermott, Tim Joyce, Erin Mayovsky, Grace Lim and Scott Sistek