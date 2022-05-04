Mild, dry for Sounders historic matchup against Pumas in CONCACAF Champions League Final

The Sounders could make history Wednesday night as they take on Pumas in the CONCACAF Champions League Final! We're forecasting dry and mild weather – enjoy!

Check out our high temps today – soaring comfortably into the low to mid 60s.

Tomorrow looks rather soggy and gusty. On Friday, there may be enough instability to trigger a few lightning strikes.



Mother's Day is looking cool and mostly cloudy. A couple showers and weak thunderstorms are possible. If you have any outdoor activities scheduled to celebrate mom, I'd recommend coming up with a plan B if showers bubble up overhead.

Here's our updated seven day forecast. Soak in the 60s while we have it – they look rather few and far between. :)

