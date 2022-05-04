Expand / Collapse search

Mild, dry for Sounders historic matchup against Pumas in CONCACAF Champions League Final

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

SEATTLE - The Sounders could make history Wednesday night as they take on Pumas in the CONCACAF Champions League Final! We're forecasting dry and mild weather – enjoy!

Check out our high temps today – soaring comfortably into the low to mid 60s.

Tomorrow looks rather soggy and gusty. On Friday, there may be enough instability to trigger a few lightning strikes. 


Mother's Day is looking cool and mostly cloudy. A couple showers and weak thunderstorms are possible. If you have any outdoor activities scheduled to celebrate mom, I'd recommend coming up with a plan B if showers bubble up overhead.

Here's our updated seven day forecast. Soak in the 60s while we have it – they look rather few and far between. :)

Hope you join FOX 13 today!

Warmly, 

Meteorologist Abby Acone
