Mild day, but changes ahead

If you liked yesterday, you will love today. Lather, rinse, and repeat— our fabulous faux spring continues but the high clouds now will thicken up this afternoon. The downsloping east/southeast winds are a warming dry wind. So, temperatures in the mid to upper 50s to low 60s for today around Western Washington. 60s east of the Cascades.

Yesterday made it officially to 56 at SeaTac. Today a touch warmer in most locations. Normal is 52 for this part of late winter. Our warmest day so far this year was January 14 when we hit 58°. Record high for today is 68.

Increasing clouds today, and the precipitation looks to arrive on the coast late in the afternoon. The forecast models are trending towards the rain moving in earlier-- but looking at the satellite imagery this morning I'm seeing a strong dry notch ahead of the actual front-- so that tells me the raindrops will actually being very slow to move inland from the coast. I would not be surprised if we end up staying dry all the way until after dinner around Puget Sound. And some foothills communities might be dry until midnight at this pace.

Our seasonal reality check returns with a wet Friday— but not any soaking rains after that. Just the on/off shower & sunbreak pattern for the weekend and early next week in the spring we often call it "rainbow weather". But it also can mean pop-up afternoon thunderstorms or sometimes small hail. We do look to be done with highs in the upper 40s. Marching every afternoon into the seasonal 50s for next week for the lowlands. Winter Weather Advisory for Friday snow in the Cascades, but snow levels should stay low enough that most of this incoming moisture won’t be rain to flood any rivers. Next dose of "faux spring" isn't until the middle of next week.

Advertisement

Tree pollen likely will spike today with the warm temps and light south breezes. It was moderate yesterday; I would expect it to hit high or very high today. -Tim Joyce