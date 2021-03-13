Mild and sunny Saturday, scattered rain and gusty winds Sunday

Aside from some high clouds today, enjoy the sunshine! UV Index will be moderate so don't forget the sunglasses and sunscreen. Tree pollen is high with the main allergen being alder. Afternoon highs will be around 60°. If that verifies, it will be our first 60° day of the year! The last one was on December 2.

A weak front will bring scattered rain and breezy conditions tomorrow. Wind gusts could be as high as 40mph for the coast and 20-25mph inland.

Rainfall with this front will be light in the lowlands. Snow levels will drop to pass level Sunday night and the mountains will get a couple inches of snow through early Monday morning. Sunday will be cooler in the mid-50s.

Lingering rain is possible Monday morning, but for the most part, ridging will bring dry weather and sunshine through midweek. Another front will bring rain Thursday and Friday. Next weekend looks wet too so enjoy today!

Don't forget to spring forward tonight!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim