Mild and soggy day ahead

Unseasonably mild outside this morning with a warm front draped across the Pacific NW. You'll want a jacket with a hood-- but make it a light jacket with those high temps in the low 60s around Puget Sound. In many neighborhoods, we're almost there now. Normal high is mid 50s for this time of year.

A cold front will follow to deliver heavier steadier rain tomorrow and usher in cooler temps as well. We'll drop down to seasonal temps in the mid-50s for tomorrow.

As we get into the weekend, we'll actually dry out and cool off. We're going to go from warm and wet to a cold and dry pattern that will hold for about 2-3 days. Overnight lows will hover around freezing and afternoon highs will struggle to get into the mid 40s.

Next rain after the weekend looks like late Monday overnight into Tuesday. Very Novemberish to see this in the Pacific NW. -Tim Joyce