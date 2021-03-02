Mild and dry conditions as we slide into the middle of the week, but showers loom behind that nice weather.

Happy Tuesday day all! What a day! Feeling a little more like spring in the Northwest, especially with the sun going down closer to 6pm!

Most of us will remain dry overnight, other than a few showers at the coast taking theie time to wrap up! Temperatures around the region will fall off into the mid to upper 30s with partly to mostly cloudy conditions.

Wednesday features beautiful spring sunshine! Mostly sunny skies with temperatures climbing into the mid 50s. But don't get used to the dry weather, we'll bring back the showers starting Thursday morning at the coast and a little later in the day inland. Showers will be light for the metro, but the Olympics will see heavy rain as the system rides through. Highs may jump a few more degrees into the mid to upper 50s. Stay tuned!

Showers continue into Friday with breaks near lunch time for areas north of Olympia to Bellingham, but by the evening commute showers find their way back into the I-5 corridor. Highs drop to near our average seasonal norm of 52 for this time of year.

Rain chances will decrease some as we head into the weekend, most likely becoming more scattered, but with unsettled air we may see a few thunderstorms pop up around Western WA. Highs fall to the upper 40s to low 50s.

Beach forecast tomorrow looks fantastic! Highs near 50 with plenty of sunshine!

The mountains will see snow levels turn to freezing levels Wednesday under mostly sunny skies. The rest of the week expect rain and snow at pass level with snow in the higher elevations. Not a huge amount of snow, but still some heading our way. The good news is the snow pack is 128-142% of normal for the Cascades. Models are not quite agreeing for the weekend yet. Stay tuned as we close out the week!

Eastern WA is in on the sunshine too! Highs land in the low 50s.

Have a great rest of the week and enjoy the sunshine all! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster