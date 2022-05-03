Expand / Collapse search

Midweek warmup on Wednesday

Tuesday to start out soggy, wet in Western Washington

Western Washington will start off with showers and temps in the 50s.

Highs today will stay well below-average, but a warmup is on the way Wednesday!

For today, highs will reach the mid to upper 50s. Cloudy skies will make temps feel cooler. Even though we only have a slight chance for showers today (mainly along the coast, Olympia Peninsula, Strait and inland waters), I'd keep a rain jacket with you.

Dry weather takes hold Wednesday as highs soar to about-average. The kickoff temp for the Sounders Concacaf Champions League Final Wednesday night will be 61 degrees – it doesn't get much better than this for early May!

Looking at the weekend forecast, we're expecting isolated to scattered showers. Temps will stay cooler-than-normal. Make sure to download our app to track any rain that pops up – that will help you make outdoor plans to celebrate mom on Sunday. :)

Here's a full look at our seven-day forecast. Stick with us for updates throughout the week!

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Warmly, 

Meteorologist Abby Acone
Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)