Midweek warmup on Wednesday

Highs today will stay well below-average, but a warmup is on the way Wednesday!

For today, highs will reach the mid to upper 50s. Cloudy skies will make temps feel cooler. Even though we only have a slight chance for showers today (mainly along the coast, Olympia Peninsula, Strait and inland waters), I'd keep a rain jacket with you.

Dry weather takes hold Wednesday as highs soar to about-average. The kickoff temp for the Sounders Concacaf Champions League Final Wednesday night will be 61 degrees – it doesn't get much better than this for early May!

Looking at the weekend forecast, we're expecting isolated to scattered showers. Temps will stay cooler-than-normal. Make sure to download our app to track any rain that pops up – that will help you make outdoor plans to celebrate mom on Sunday. :)

Here's a full look at our seven-day forecast. Stick with us for updates throughout the week!

Advertisement

Have a terrific Tuesday!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)