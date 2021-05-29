Memorial Day weekend warm up, even warmer midweek

Memorial Day weekend plans are a go! Expect mostly sunny skies today and highs around 71°.

A system offshore will bring more cloud cover on Sunday and highs will top off in the mid-70s. Memorial Day Monday will be partly sunny with highs around 77°.

Ridge of high pressure will amplify on Tuesday and Wednesday bringing sunshine and warm afternoon highs in the lower 80s!

The ridge will exit by midweek, opening the door to a system that will bring a few showers Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will also be back to the norm in the upper 60s and lower 70s by the end of the work week.

Have a great holiday weekend!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim