Marvelous May weekend ahead

Warming up for the weekend, but needed rain returns next week. This weekend marks the halfway point of May, but we've only got 0.41" in the rain gauge at SeaTac. We'll hold at 21% of average May rainfall all weekend long-- so keep up with your watering of the yard and garden.

Friday, fewer clouds to start the day with earlier clearing for really nice conditions and as a result temps that will be a bit warmer today.

Highs rise on Saturday and Sunday into the mid 70s with plenty of weekend sunshine!

That's all thanks to high pressure that’s keeping us nice and dry and holding off offshore weather systems at bay. That also will mean great weather for both OL Reign and Sounders FC as they play this weekend.

Next week changes arrive. As we get into the work week by late Monday— an upper-level trough will move in over the region and hang with us through Wed/Thu. Cooler temps and showers return. Tuesday looks like the wettest day of next week at this point. -Tim Joyce