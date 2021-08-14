Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM PDT, Seattle and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Tacoma Area, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM PDT, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM PDT, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades, East Slopes Northern Cascades, Wenatchee Area
Air Quality Alert
until MON 11:00 AM PDT, Adams County, Asotin County, Chelan County, Douglas County, Ferry County, Garfield County, Grant County, Lincoln County, Okanogan County, Pend Oreille County, Spokane County, Stevens County, Whitman County
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 5:00 PM PDT, Benton County, Columbia County, Franklin County, Kittitas County, Klickitat County, Walla Walla County, Yakima County
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 3:45 PM PDT, Clallam County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Mason County, Pierce County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Air Quality Alert
until MON 12:00 PM PDT, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Skamania County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 3:00 PM PDT, South Washington Coast

Marine layer returns to scour out poor air quality and cool highs to start the week

By
Published 
Updated 33 mins ago
Weather
Q13 FOX

SEATTLE - A nice welcome to see the marine layer at the coast Saturday morning.  A little fog too for our ocean beaches!

This combination helping to clear out some of the unhealthy air quality values across the state.  Even though we're cooling off some areas are still under an Excessive Heat Warning through Saturday night.

Air quality will steadily improve through Tuesday with winds out of the west southwest.  A passing upper level low also helping keep the atmosphere clear of poor AQI levels through mid-week.  As the low passes there's a chance for a few showers for the North Sound early Monday morning.  

Futurecast showers the light rain Monday morning for the Coast and North Sound.  Showers will be light and won't last too long.  We'll take it though!  

Our trough will shift east Wednesday opening the door for a ridge of high pressure to build back in over the Eastern Pacific.  Throughout the rest of the work week the high will move east returning conditions back to dry and warm.  Temperatures Wednesday through the start of the weekend will hang a few degrees above average, making the warmth much more tolerable!  Enjoy! 

Have a great day all!  ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

*Beach Forecast

*Mountain Forecast

*Central WA Forecast

