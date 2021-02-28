March Outlook

March is upon us and that mean Spring is just around the corner. Can you believe it?

As we get ready for more showers and temperature swings this month, here is a look at what we can expect. This is a general above or below average forecast.

This was just updated by NOAA early this afternoon.

The temperatures outlook shows that we have a greater chance of experiencing below average temperatures this month. Typically, we have highs in the 50s.

Let's talk rain chances! In March, we usually receive around 5" of rain. We have an equal chance of falling above or below that mark. In fact, here is a look at where we stand currently. We're above average for the year!

We'll see what plays out! Oh, and Spring officially start on Saturday, March 20th. Enjoy :)