March ends with sun & mild temps, April showers ahead

A chilly but dry start around the region for today, but some fantastic sunshine for the Pacific Northwest. Today we’ll be back towards the norm in the mid 50s after yesterday’s chilly high of 51.

High pressure is in control, anchored just offshore. This is a classic La Nina weather pattern. When the high pressure is close to us, we get a dry but chilly flow out of the NW. That will be the case for the next few days as we warm up to near 60 tomorrow. It's often said about the month of March that it comes in like a lion with storms and brutal temps, but goes out like a lamb with calm and gentle weather conditions.

We usher in the new month of April with increasing clouds on Thursday-- that indicated a pattern shift to a cloudier late week with some showers at times. Though it doesn't look to be all that soggy for Easter sunrise services of egg hunts Sunday morning.

These dry mild days with light breeze can trigger many plants to send off pollen-- this time of year it's trees that lead the allergy sufferer's parade.

Peak pollen days will likely be Wed/Thu this week. Rain showers tend to wash the pollen out of the air resulting in pollen counts in likely Low or Absent pollen levels for the weekend. -Tim Joyce