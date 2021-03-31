March 2021: Out like a lamb

Another pleasant day with sunshine along with high clouds and mild temps before changes creep back by the weekend.

There's an old weather idiom comparing March weather to the animal kingdom: that it comes in fierce and mean like a lion -- but goes out gentle and mild like a lamb. This year we've been spot on with that analogy in the Pacific NW.

High pressure will remain the driving factor to our beautiful forecast through for another day and a half. Wednesday's high will jump a few degrees into the low 60s and make today the warmest day of the year so in several spots around Puget Sound. This is not a high bar to overcome though. This has been (and will continue to be) an overall typically chilly La Niña spring.

Our nice ridge will slide east allowing more clouds to push inland for filtered sunshine Thursday into Friday. We may see a few scattered showers along the coast sneak inland. Highs will be cooler with the pattern shift, and hang in the low to mid 50s- just a tad below the norm of 56.

On/off passing showers look likely through the Easter weekend, but nothing especially stormy. -Tim Joyce

