March 2021 comes in like a lamb: Mild weather to start the month

It's often said that March roars in like a lion and goes out like a lamb. This year, that's not the case.

Mild weather greets us as March 2021 arrives more like a lamb. Starting out the day and month with seasonal temps and a mix of clouds and clear spots.

Seasonal temps in the upper 30s and low 40s, but we’ll see a weak front moving into Western Washington to deliver a few showers later today -- most likely to see those along the coast. High temps a bit warmer than the seasonal high temp of 52.

Tuesday will be chilly after the front passes but looks mostly dry. High only upper 40s and mostly cloudy. We rebound on Wednesday to low 50s with more sun than clouds. Thursday looks like an amazing day -- very pleasant for early March with highs in the 55-60 range -- a few spots will crack 60. Warmest so far of 2021.

It’ll be a warm front bringing the temps so some light spotty rain will be along for the ride by late in the day. Timing in the models for precip still uncertain. Looks like some on/off showers finish out the week with temps back to the seasonal 50-55 range for next weekend.

On the dry days you'll notice pollen spiking from moderate to high at times. Non-allergy sufferers you'll really notice this weekend is the sun now sets after 6p.-Tim Joyce

