Seattle weather: Major heat in September for Puget Sound

The calendar may say September, but highs this weekend will feel more like July or August! Buckle up for highs near 90 on Saturday in Western Washington.

As for today, the weather will be absolutely gorgeous. Hope you carve out time to get outside, whether it's eating lunch or dinner on a patio, going for a walk or taking the kids to the playground after school. Highs will boost to the 70s for most. You can plan on sunshine from the start to the finish.

Tomorrow, temperatures cool by a few degrees; however, it'll still be a beautiful day with tons of sunshine.

Friday will feel rather summery as highs soar into the low 80s in Seattle.

Temps on Saturday will get even hotter. All the right ingredients will come together to give us unseasonably hot temperatures. Seattle could skyrocket to nearly 90 degrees. The low 90s are in the forecast for the Cascade foothills and the South Sound. Even the Washington coast could see blistering highs in the 80s!

As temperatures heat up, fire danger is spiking. Today, there's a Red Flag Warning in effect for Eastern Washington. This alert continues Thursday for Waterville Plateau and the Okanogan Valley.

On the west side of the Cascades, a Fire Weather Watch is posted from Friday morning to Saturday evening. Unfortunately, any fires that start during this time have the potential of spreading rapidly. Do everything you can to avoid starting fires. Heed any burn bans in your area! Also, unless any new fires start, it looks like Western Washington could see some high-level haze on Saturday.

Temps start cooling by a few degrees on Sunday, but it'll stay hot. As a westerly flow gets underway, we'll finally get relief from the heat. Monday and Tuesday will fall back into the 70s. Tuesday morning will start gray, cozy and cloudy.

When will it start to feel like fall? It's difficult to say for sure, but highs from Wednesday, September the 14th to Saturday the 20th will probably range from 69 to 73 degrees. It looks like mid-September will be fairly mild.

Hope you enjoy the sunshine today!

Take care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

