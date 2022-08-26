Seattle weather: Cooldown around Western Washington today

After skyrocketing to 89 degrees Thursday at Sea-Tac Airport, temps are expected to drop in a major way Friday. You can plan on highs in the low to mid 70s. Cloudy skies will make those temps feel even cooler!

There may be a few sprinkles along with the clouds this morning. Later tonight and into early tomorrow morning, a weak convergence zone could spark showers in Central and North Puget Sound. Keep a light rain jacket with you! Here's a look at Futurecast:

Here's a check of highs today:

Sunday looks mild and pleasant with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine.

Monday will be hotter with highs boosting to the 80s! Tuesday could be even more scorching with temps soaring to nearly 90 degrees. The end of August looks sizzling. By Thursday (September 1), temperatures will probably cool a little.

Into Labor Day weekend, the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting above-average temps. Keep in mind: this extended forecast has time to change. Stick with us!

Meteorologist Abby Acone

