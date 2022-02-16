Mainly dry work week, mountain snow ahead this weekend

More sunshine is expected today in the Puget Sound area as a ridge of high pressure settles in offshore. We will see a shift in the weather pattern heading into this weekend, bringing cooler temperatures, cool showers to the lowlands, and snow to the Cascades.

The rest of the work week looks stable, with more of the same. Expect more clouds on Thursday with morning drizzle and a few more sunbreaks on Friday.

Saturday night into Sunday, snow returns to the mountains. We could see 8-16" of needed fresh powder at the resorts and it will impact travel over the passes, especially Saturday night.

Down in the lowlands, expect cool rain showers and breezy winds to pick up the second half of Saturday. Showers will linger through Monday before we dry out again.

You have to take a look at this morning's Pet Walk submission from Ruth in Conway, WA. Apparently Boobear encountered some static electricity.