Mainly dry weather continues this week

The Puget Sound area is in for another dry day as the clouds part this afternoon, with more beautiful weather ahead this weekend.

We're seeing a nice mix of clouds and sunshine this morning. That trend will continue today with more clouds from Snohomish County north to Canada. Expect highs to be about five degrees warmer around Seattle, in the low 50s.

We got off to a great start this winter with snowpack in the mountains, but the past few weeks have been more dry than wet. Snowpack still looks good in most of the Columbia basins, but the Yakima basins need some additional snow to push things back closer to average. We still have some time to play catch up in those areas, but I don't see any big snow storms on the way.

SeaTac has only one 50°+ day so far this month, but the Puget Sound area is set for several days above average over the next week.

Friday through Sunday looks fantastic with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s. Showers will return by Monday morning (Valentine's Day).

