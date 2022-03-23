Seattle weather: Dry end to the week as high pressure takes control of the Pacific

Western Washington will dry out for the next couple of days as high pressure takes over through Friday. Look for a cloudy, foggy start Thursday with the afternoon clearing.

Overnight lows will sit near average for the metro area with spots to the south dipping down into the chilly zone, landing near freezing. Look for areas of patchy fog, too! Seattle, south into Olympia and down through Chehalis, along with portions of Snohomish County and the coast, are the areas that are more prone to see fog during the morning commute.

By late afternoon, early evening skies will clear out a little. Highs land in the low to mid 50s, just slightly cooler than normal.

High pressure will keep the rain away until late Friday night into early Saturday as the next front moves onshore. This system will become widespread by 8 a.m. Saturday morning. Showers will decrease as we move through the day.

If you're planning on heading to the Seawolves match Saturday afternoon at Starfire, plan for mainly dry conditions as showers should wrap up before kickoff at 3 p.m., but bring the rain jacket just in case!

Rain totals will range between a quarter of an inch at the central coast to just under half an inch for Tacoma.

The second half of the weekend features a bit of uncertainty at this point. Models are not in agreement of just how much ridging will happen as a front passes through. So, we're forecasting a chance of showers Sunday with a few left over into Monday. Highs cool off into the low 50s.

By Tuesday, most of us will remain dry with just a chance for showers. Highs jump back up above average into the upper 50s.

Another front swings into the region Wednesday for another shot at scattered showers. Highs will drop off to near 52 for the metro area. Enjoy!

Have a great night all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

