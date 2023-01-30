Seattle weather: Mainly dry through Thursday

Western Washington will be dry and chilly Monday as high pressure remains offshore.

More clouds will filter into area Monday afternoon with high temperatures ten degrees below average for this time of year.

It has been a very cool second half of January, after a warm start. Temperatures will remain below average to end the month.

Tuesday through Thursday will remain mainly dry with temps slowly climbing back to average by Wednesday. We could see a few light showers or flurries in Whatcom County Tuesday and Wednesday, but no accumulating snow is expected in the lowlands.

The next round of widespread showers arrives on Friday, with just a few showers expected over the weekend. No widespread lowland snow or big storms are expected for at least the next 7-10 days.