Mainly dry this week with fog and sunshine

High pressure will stay in place over the Pacific Northwest this week, bringing dry conditions and some sunshine.

A weak system is pushing through the area today. We are seeing a few light showers across Western Washington with overcast skies. Overall, it will be more dry than wet, but south winds will be breezy at times.

After today, Western Washington will see a pattern of morning clouds and fog, followed by afternoon sunshine. Temps will rise into the 50s by Wednesday and stick around through the weekend. February is a mixed bag kind of month, with some years seeing quite a few 50°+ days and other years seeing very few. Remember the chilly, snow-filled February of 2019?

High pressure will continue to dominate through the weekend. Enjoy this dry weather while it lasts!