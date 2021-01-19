Mainly dry the rest of the week with cooler temps on the way too

Happy Tuesday! Temperatures felt and were cooler today, landing in the mid-40s for most. We'll continue with the cooling theme for the rest of the week and even into next week.

Our overnight temperatures will start to fall off into the low to mid-30s. Brr, keep the winter coats handy.

A ridge in place now will help us stay mainly dry under mostly cloudy skies through this week, except for Thursday, where showers will fall from Snohomish County south. The Central and Southern Cascades will see a few inches of snow during this time too. Lowland highs land in the mid 40s through Friday with cooler temps coming for the weekend into the start of next week.

Here's a look at Thursday's rain across the region:

Now to the cold air that rides into the area from the north. Our cool northerly flow from Canada will keep us pretty chilly. By Monday into Tuesday of next week overnights could sit in the upper 20s to near freezing.

With the cool air in place and lower snow levels we'll see the potential for some lowland snow. The key to this equation is the timing and right now we're really watching the weekend. Starting Saturday night snow levels will bottom out near 500ft with some areas into Sunday/Monday near sea level. So, overnight Saturday into Sunday the North Sound could see snow start to fall and as we drop south we'll see more of a wintry mix. As we ride that fine line of rain/snow some areas will only see rain (areas closer to the water) while others see a wet snow falling (metro). The mountains will see a good amount of snow dump too during this time.

Monday and Tuesday will be cold and there will be a slight chance of a little more wintry mix, but we're more concerned with the potential for very slick spots on our roadways. Because high temperatures are expected to land in the low 40s with overnights near or at freezing this could lead to some very slippery starts around the region with black ice and slushy spots on the pavement.

