Mainly dry stretch ahead for Western Washington

A nice dry stretch is ahead for Western Washington as summer finally settles in to the Pacific Northwest.

After a few morning spotty showers, Thursday will bring partly cloudy skies and very comfortable summer high temperatures, in the mid 70s.

On Friday, morning cloud cover should burn off fast, bringing a mostly sunny afternoon and evening.

A weak disturbance will move into the area on Sunday and could bring a few scattered sprinkles or light showers to the area, but most spots should just be dry and cloudy.

A ridge of high pressure will build into the area early next week, sending temps back into the 80s with lots of sunshine.

Enjoy the beautiful summer weather ahead!