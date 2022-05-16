Mainly dry in Western Washington through Tuesday

The start of the work week is looking much drier after a soaker of a Sunday.

Monday will bring nice quiet weather with a mix of showers, clouds, and sunshine with temps close to 60 degrees.

Tuesday looks partly cloudy and dry with the next wet system arriving early Wednesday morning. This strong front will bring heavy rain in early hours and could send strong wind gusts to the area as well. Highs will be much cooler, in the mid 50s. The second half of Wednesday will feature on and off showers.

A ridge of high pressure will build off the coast toward the end of the week, bringing warmer temperatures and drier weather Friday and most of Saturday. Highs will be a little closer to average, in the mid 60s.

Seattle has only had one 70 degree day (early April) so far this year. Yesterday, May 15, was Seattle's average first 80 degree day. There's no significant warmup expected over the next 10 days.

Instead, temps will stay in the 50s and 60s for the next week with a mix of showers, sunshine, and rain.