Seattle weather: Mainly dry days ahead with a chance for 80s next week

A beautiful Thursday in the books! Highs jump into the upper 70s for the Seattle area with slightly cooler temps elsewhere.

Overnight, look for clouds to increase with lows sitting in the upper 50s for Snohomish, King, and Pierce Counties.

As we close out the work week our forecast looks pleasant, with highs landing in the mid 70s under partly sunny skies.

The weekend features more sunshine, filtered at times with a slight chance for a few sprinkles Sunday as a weak disturbance swings into the region.

The only difference between our two weekend days is Sunday sees a little more cloud cover with a chance of sprinkles, mainly for the coast. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, and dry. Highs hang near 74 which is a nice temperature for playing soccer!

And just a reminder our live coverage of this weekend's Cascadia Cup rivalry match between the Sounders and Timbers starts at 8 a.m. Saturday taking you all the way up to kick from Lumen Field at 1:30 p.m. All the action is on FOX 13!

By late Monday high pressure strengthens pushing temperatures into the upper 70s to low 80s. This warmth will last through Tuesday before our ridge weakens and cools highs into the mid 70s again.

Enjoy our summer conditions everyone! Have a great night all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*Beach Forecast

*Mountain Forecast

*Central WA Forecast