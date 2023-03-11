Mainly dry as we "Spring Forward" into Sunday with showers by the afternoon

So close, but not quite! We were just two degrees away from warming to the normal seasonal high temperature Saturday. The airport hit 52 at Seatac with just a few showers.

Overnight look for mostly cloudy skies with cool temperatures, near freezing for some. The average low temperature for this time of year is now 40.

And don't forget to "Spring Forward" as Daylight Saving Time is back! Our new sunset time Sunday jumps to 7:10pm. Enjoy!

As weak high pressure is over the region, we'll wake up to mostly to partly cloudy skies with showers looming to the south.

By 3pm most of Western WA is blanketed with widespread rain across the lowlands as low pressure takes control of the region.

The mountains get another refresher as snow levels sit near 3,000ft. Pass travel could be difficult at times, so please know the conditions before you head out.

Highs ON Sunday land in the upper 40s to low 50s along the I-5 corridor. The foothills warm to near 53 for places like North Bend.

Rain hangs with us through all of Monday with snow continuing to pile up over the mountains.

We're keeping a close eye on the Skokomish River in Mason County as heavy rain and run off from the south slopes of the Olympic Mountains may cause a sharp rise in the river. Minor flooding is possible later Monday into Tuesday.

Showers wrap up by early Tuesday for a mainly dry day under mostly cloudy skies. Highs push into the upper 40s.

The rest of the week features a few showers on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. Highs Wednesday land near 50 with even warmer highs, potentially above average through next weekend. This would be the first time we jumped to normal since February 12th.

At this point our St. Patrick's Day forecast has the radar covered in green! The "Luck of the Irish" is with us as we expect periods of heavy showers. Highs near 55.

Saturday, we dry out with highs hanging in the mid 50s.

Have a great rest of the weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*Beach Forecast

*Mountain Forecast