Mainly dry and mostly cloudy Tuesday

Mainly dry and cloudy weather expected for Tuesday with temperatures staying in the low 60s. The next round of rain arrives on Thursday evening.

The month of May has been very cool, with all but four days staying cooler than the seasonal averages. Only two days have given SeaTac above average high temperatures.

Highs today will be in the low 60s with clouds expected all day. There is a chance for a few light showers or sprinkles on the Washington Coast and in the south sound later this afternoon.

Wednesday will bring more sunshine in the afternoon with warmer high temperatures. The next wet frontal system will hit the region late Thursday night into Friday morning. Showers could continue through the weekend, but check back as we get closer as the timing and intensity of those systems will likely change.