Seattle weather: Mainly dry and cool week ahead

A weak system off the coast will bring more cloud cover Thursday, but the Seattle area will stay dry and cool this afternoon.

Even with the clouds, we caught a gorgeous sunrise from our Capitol Hill camera this morning.

This afternoon will feature more clouds on the coast with partly cloudy skies inland. High temps will be chilly once again today, only making it into the mid 40s.

A weak system will bring a few showers to Western Washington Friday, mainly to the coast and Olympic Peninsula. We can't rule out a stray shower in the south sound. Otherwise, expect cloudy skies Friday with highs well below average for this time of year.

A ridge of high pressure will stick around through the middle of next week, bringing quiet and cool weather to the area. Overnight low temperatures will flirt with freezing, while daytime highs will remain five to ten degrees below average.