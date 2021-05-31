Magnificent Memorial Day as the NW sees summer-like temps

The weak front that kept a lid on our Sunday temps is moving off to the east. So, Memorial Day Monday is looking a tad warmer than our Sunday in the low 70s.

We'll see some filtered sunshine through the high clouds and highs in the 75-80 range. Memorial Day is usually the soggiest and coolest of our three "summer" holiday weekends-- but not this year. We’ll be flirting with 80 the next several days thanks to high pressure building into the region.

That's warm for May and early June, but record breaking would be near 90. Regardless, our area waterways are COLD. Near 50 for Puget Sound / Pacific Ocean, 40s for lakes and rivers fed from snow melt.

Another weak front moves through with some of "nature’s air conditioning" and pushes in cooler air on Thursday. The front looks strong enough to provide some AM drizzle on Thursday. But it looks like the actual rain showers hold off until the end of the week, as the weekend could be a tad soggy. -Tim Joyce