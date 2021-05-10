Magnificent May week of weather ahead

A very pleasant spring week is ahead. Some morning clouds in a few spots, mostly along the coast. Nice afternoon sunshine for all with some high clouds that look to move into the region.

Normal high for this part of May is mid 60s. We’ll get there about every day this week and several days look to get close to 70. High pressure will be offshore blocking incoming rain and helping deliver a dry flow out of the NW for much of the week.

At this point, we could stay dry through Saturday evening. Timing of the next rain is a bit of a question mark since it’s so far out. What you'll really notice this week is how long our days our. This week the length of our days is up to 15 hours! And we've still got longer days ahead until the summer solstice in late June.

This might be the week that grass / weed pollen starts to rise earnestly. The peak of grass pollen season is historically in June. -Tim Joyce