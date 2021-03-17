Luck of the Irish with us for a mild St. Patrick's Day

Good morning and happy St. Patrick’s Day to those who observe the holiday!

Today is the last hurrah for our faux spring. Not that we’re done with nice weather, it just will literally be spring when the sun fully returns next Tuesday. St. Pat's Day 2021 starts chilly with increasing clouds this afternoon.

The incoming clouds could cap off daytime heating to mid 50s, but I’m still thinking these being thinner clouds early like yesterday and still hoping for 58. I think spots in the foothills will crack 60 this afternoon. Normal high is 54 for this part of March.

Thursday starts much warmer thanks to the cloud cover. Rain develops around Puget Sound towards the mid to late morning, earlier on the coast. This begins a pretty soggy weather pattern that should unfortunately hold through the weekend and probably even into Monday at this point.

Nothing especially stormy, but seasonal soggy on/off showers with breaks of sun. Temperatures with this weather pattern will probably stay a bit chilly, only in the low end of the 50s for afternoon highs. But what a lot of folks will really notice is the significantly warmer mornings for the next several days.

Spring officially begins at 2:37 AM Saturday, but it won’t really feel like it until the middle of next week. I’m still optimistic about a Tuesday/Wednesday return of some sunshine and milder temps.

But long range prognostics point toward a wetter and chillier than normal next 2-4 weeks, so really try to take advantage of these dry breaks (like today) when we get them. "Éirinn go Brách" as we say on St. Patrick's Day. -Tim Joyce

