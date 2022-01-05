Lowland snow transitions into widespread and heavy rain overnight

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 10:04 AM PST until THU 8:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
23
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:33 PM PST until FRI 5:35 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:57 PM PST until SAT 3:41 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from THU 9:22 AM PST until FRI 10:40 PM PST, Lewis County
High Wind Warning
from THU 7:00 PM PST until FRI 10:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:18 PM PST until FRI 11:29 PM PST, Pacific County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:54 AM PST until FRI 1:07 PM PST, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:36 PM PST until SAT 5:32 PM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Grays Harbor County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:28 PM PST until SUN 4:53 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:26 AM PST until SAT 10:02 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 3:23 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
Avalanche Warning
until THU 6:30 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, Olympics, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Flood Watch
from THU 4:00 AM PST until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Flood Watch
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, King County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Snohomish County, Thurston County
Avalanche Warning
until THU 6:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Flood Advisory
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
Coastal Flood Advisory
from THU 6:00 AM PST until THU 11:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Southwest Interior
Special Weather Statement
until THU 10:30 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, Southwest Interior
Coastal Flood Advisory
from FRI 1:00 AM PST until FRI 8:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
Coastal Flood Advisory
from THU 1:00 PM PST until THU 7:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast

Lowland snow transitions into widespread and heavy rain overnight

By
Published 
Updated 10:09PM
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

Widespread rain tomorrow

A winter storm warning is in effect for northern counties and areas east of the mountains

Seattle - A mix of rain and snow will continue this evening across the lowlands as an approaching warm front heads our way. Once it arrives, the snow will transition into widespread (moderate-heavy) rain, and we'll be left with a mess!

Here is a look at futurecast showing most of the lowland snow taking place across the Strait, North Sound, Cascade foothills, and Hood Canal this evening. This is where we can expect lowland snow accumulation.

As the warm front tracks NE, the temperatures will warm up and the snow will turn into rain. This is a big concern because of the snow melt. This will make for slushy roadways tomorrow so use caution and give yourself extra time in those prime sports (Strait, North Sound, Cascade foothills, Hood Canal). 

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 2am tomorrow for the highlighted area in purple (below). This is where we can expect significant snow melt tomorrow, as the temperatures rise. Use caution!

The winter storm warning will continue for the Cascades through tomorrow afternoon. If you can hold off on traveling - do so! The Cascades could see over two feet of snow, along with deteriorating traveling conditions.

Whatcom County can expect snow throughout the evening and early morning hours. Temperatures will continue in the 20s tonight, and highs will peak into the upper 30s tomorrow. As the snow transitions into rain, be on the lookout for freezing rain! This will most likely happen around the morning commute (6am-9am). 

An avalanche warning has been issued due to heavy snow, strong winds, and warmer temperatures. Dangerous conditions will continue through the Thursday. Avoid the backcountry skiing.

As the warm front tracks NE, we'll have to be on the look-out for flooding.  A flood watch will go into effect, and we'll have to watch out for slush, pounding, and river levels. This threat will include the following counties below:

Widespread rain will continue throughout the day tomorrow. This will allow for the totals to add up. Here is a look at one of our models (IBM):

This is just showing rain totals through Thursday night. A cold front will hit on Friday allowing for more rain accumulation. Use caution over the next couple of days and be prepared for delays.

Stay safe!