Lowland snow transitions into widespread and heavy rain overnight

A mix of rain and snow will continue this evening across the lowlands as an approaching warm front heads our way. Once it arrives, the snow will transition into widespread (moderate-heavy) rain, and we'll be left with a mess!

Here is a look at futurecast showing most of the lowland snow taking place across the Strait, North Sound, Cascade foothills, and Hood Canal this evening. This is where we can expect lowland snow accumulation.

As the warm front tracks NE, the temperatures will warm up and the snow will turn into rain. This is a big concern because of the snow melt. This will make for slushy roadways tomorrow so use caution and give yourself extra time in those prime sports (Strait, North Sound, Cascade foothills, Hood Canal).

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 2am tomorrow for the highlighted area in purple (below). This is where we can expect significant snow melt tomorrow, as the temperatures rise. Use caution!

The winter storm warning will continue for the Cascades through tomorrow afternoon. If you can hold off on traveling - do so! The Cascades could see over two feet of snow, along with deteriorating traveling conditions.

Whatcom County can expect snow throughout the evening and early morning hours. Temperatures will continue in the 20s tonight, and highs will peak into the upper 30s tomorrow. As the snow transitions into rain, be on the lookout for freezing rain! This will most likely happen around the morning commute (6am-9am).

An avalanche warning has been issued due to heavy snow, strong winds, and warmer temperatures. Dangerous conditions will continue through the Thursday. Avoid the backcountry skiing.

As the warm front tracks NE, we'll have to be on the look-out for flooding. A flood watch will go into effect, and we'll have to watch out for slush, pounding, and river levels. This threat will include the following counties below:

Widespread rain will continue throughout the day tomorrow. This will allow for the totals to add up. Here is a look at one of our models (IBM):

This is just showing rain totals through Thursday night. A cold front will hit on Friday allowing for more rain accumulation. Use caution over the next couple of days and be prepared for delays.

Advertisement

Stay safe!