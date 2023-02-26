Seattle weather: Lowland snow possible in the mornings this week

A persistent showery and cool pattern will continue to bring chances of night and early morning snow showers this week.

The forecast worked out well Sunday morning, with most spots seeing some wet snow. Slushy snow on roadways quickly melted and the rest of the day looks like a nice mix of clouds, sunshine, and rain showers with highs in the low 40s. That's about ten degrees cooler than average for this time of year.

Another chance for morning snow arrives in southwest Washington Monday morning and will push north into the south sound by the commute. 1-2 inches of snow is possible mainly south of Tacoma for the morning commute. This could lead to a messy start to the day, so make sure you build in some extra time and leave early for work Monday morning.

Tuesday will bring another similar system, which could bring 1-3 inches of snow as far north as Everett.

In the mountains, Snoqualmie and Stevens passes will enjoy 6-10 inches of fresh powder over the next few days.

This has been an active winter so far, with 13 days of measurable snow so far (not counting today). This week, we will likely be adding to these totals.

The cold pattern and below average temperatures will persist for at least the next ten days. If you're looking for a dry day, Wednesday looks like our best bet.