Lowland snow continues Sunday, wintry mix and sleet this afternoon

Weather Alert Days continue Sunday and Monday as lowland snow continues across the lowlands of Western Washington.

It's raining on the coast though because temperatures are above freezing.

Expect lowland snow to continue through the morning hours switching over to a rain/snow mix and sleet this afternoon, and then all rain tonight. Accumulation looks to be around 2".

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from noon to 10am Monday in the lowlands, and from 6pm tonight-6pm Tuesday for the Cascades.

Freezing rain is possible in the foothills of the Cascades tonight through Monday morning. This is very dangerous!!! Icy conditions are possible on the roads!

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the eastern slopes of the Cascades through 4pm Tuesday. We are expecting heavy mountain snow of 15"-25".

When precipitation changes over to rain in the lowlands late tonight through Monday, there is a threat for urban flooding. Expect temperatures to be near the norm through next Saturday with a chance for rain each day.

Oregon storm leaves hundreds of thousands without power

Tens of thousands of people remained without power in the Pacific Northwest after a winter storm blanketed the region with ice and snow and made travel treacherous.

The greater Portland, Oregon, area was the hardest hit, with more than 200,000 people still in the dark Saturday night. Authorities said it could be a day or more before electricity is fully restored, and forecasters warned of more hazardous weather through Monday.

The extreme conditions, loss of power and transportation problems prompted Oregon Gov. Kate Brown to declare a state of emergency for the greater metro area Saturday afternoon.

"Crews are out in full force now and are coordinating with local emergency response teams on communications for emergency services, such as warming centers," Brown said in a statement. "I’m committed to making state resources available to ensure crews have the resources they need on the ground."

Winter storms and extreme cold affected much of the U.S. West, particularly endangering homeless communities. Volunteers and shelter staffers were trying to ensure homeless residents in Casper, Wyoming, were indoors as the National Weather Service warned of wind chill reaching as much as 35 degrees below zero over the weekend. Authorities in western Washington and western Oregon opened warming shelters in an effort to protect homeless residents from the wet and cold.

The power outages in the Portland region could extend throughout the weekend for some, said Elizabeth Lattanner, a spokeswoman for PGE, one of the major electricity providers in the region.

"In storms like these, restoration takes time given all of the challenges our crews face in getting to restoration sites and repairing those outages," Lattanner said. "We have more than 600 PGE and contract personnel responding to the storm — it’s all hands on deck."

Many ice-laden trees snapped under the weight, falling on power lines and causing transformers to blow out in showers of blue and orange sparks. By noon Saturday, more than 1,200 PGE power lines were down, Lattanner said.