Lowland snow chances increase tomorrow morning

Lowland snow is expected to increase tomorrow morning as temperatures drop and snow levels dip below 500'.

The possibility of lowland snow will be elevated for the highlighted area below (Hood Canal and Kitsap, Mason Co.) and the weather team will be issuing a *Weather Alert Day* for this area. A winter weather advisory will go into effect later tonight with snow accumulation ranging between 1"-4". If you commute along Highway 101 (along the Hood Canal), use caution! This is where we have the potential for delays, low visibility, and icy roadways.

We'll continue to watch for the possibility of a winter mix for other locations across Western Washington (South Sound), but it won't be as significant as the Hood Canal. Unless you live or commute to the location above (Hood Canal area), you will NOT be under a weather alert day.

Like today, it's going to be cold tomorrow! The majority of the day will be spent in the 30s and highs will peak in the lower 40s. The clouds will remain thick, and we can expect below normal highs (47F).

The cold temperatures, cloudy skies, and on & off precipitation will continue through the work week. The forecast will continue to evolve as we monitor a couple of upper-level low pressure systems too. We'll keep you posted on any updates!

Advertisement

Have a good one!