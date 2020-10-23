Lowland showers and mountain snow wrap up giving way to sunny and cold conditions this weekend.

Happy Friday!

Rain and mountain snow fade away into early Saturday as the latest system moves out of the area making way for a chilly weekend. Here's a look at our latest winter weather alerts that will expire early Saturday:

We'll likely see our first widespread freeze Sunday and Monday. Skies will feature plenty of blue, but temperatures are the big story! Highs will only land in the mid 40s with overnights falling into the low 30s. Brr!

Here's a look at our overnight model showing the precipitation wrapping up.

As showers diminish cold air will filter in from the north bringing down our temperatures into the 40s during the day with very cold overnights through the first part of the work week. A "Freeze Watch" goes into effect late Saturday into Sunday. Subfreezing temps of 27-32 degrees are possible, especially in the valleys. Along with the very cold temps comes a "Wind Advisory" for Saturday too. This alert mainly for the North Sound. Northeast winds will kick up to 25-35mph throughout Saturday with gusts near 50mph expected. We're keeping a close eye on Western Whatcom and Western Skagits Counties along with the Islands.

By Tuesday our highs will gradually start to warm under mostly sunny skies. Temps will warm to the upper 40s to low 50s and by mid-week we should land near the average seasonal high of 56 for late October.

Stay tuned to see what your Halloween forecast delivers!

Have a great night all! ~Erin

