Lowland rain, mountain snow, and windy Saturday

The mountains will get slammed with snow this weekend as snow levels continue to fall from 3000'-1000' through tomorrow.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Cascades above 3,000'. Gusts could be as high as 40mph, reducing visibility at times. An Avalanche Warning is in effect for the backcountry. Check pass conditions before you head out and avoid avalanche terrain.

Lowland rain will exit to the east by the second half of the day. Seattle will remain in the rainshadow, so the city may not even see any rain today. Any rain today will remain light but winds will remain elevated. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 10pm today, with peak gusts happening this afternoon. Downed tree limbs and a few power outages are possible.

Sunday looks drier compared to today, with spotty lowland showers and more mountain snow. We'll hang onto the drying trend through much of next week but we're also going to get chilly! A cold air mass will drop down from the north ushering in cold arctic air by Tuesday and overnight lows will dip below freezing! Brrr!

Have a great day!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim