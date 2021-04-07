Lowland rain, mountain snow and breezy conditions with some dry periods through the first part of the weekend

Happy Wednesday all!

We flipped the switch and brought back rain, wind and mountain snow. Highs Wednesday only in the mid to upper 40s for most. Tonight we'll drop temperatures slightly below the average with rain and wind wrapping up overnight, with mountain snow sticking around through the Cascades through mid-day.

With this system a "Winter Weather Advisory" goes into effect above 2,000ft tonight at 8pm lasting through 9am Thursday. We expect 4-12" of snow. This could really make travel across the Cascades difficult at times.

Advertisement

Here's a look at what futurecast models for tonight at 11:30pm. Lowland rain with mountain snow still going strong.

By about 8am most of the lowland showers are wrapping up, but mountain snow will stick around through the lunch hour.

A break in systems Thursday mid-day through late Friday before the next weather maker arrives bringing more lowland rain and mountain snow.

The interesting part about this forecast is that temperatures overnight into early Saturday cool off enough for a chance for some areas in the higher elevations seeing a wet snow mix in for a brief period before we warm into the low 50s.

Once we get to the second half of the weekend and into next week we warm nicely back to normal and continue to heat up into the upper 60s by mid-week! Stay tuned!

Have a great night! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

* Beach Forecast

* Mountain Forecast

* Eastern WA

Q13 WEATHER RESOURCES:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 Weather and News Apps

WATCH: Forecast and Radar

READ: Closures and Delays

CHECK: Latest Weather Alerts and Live Traffic Map

INTERACT: Submit your Weather Photo

FOLLOW: Lisa Villegas, MJ McDermott, Tim Joyce, Erin Mayovsky and Grace Lim