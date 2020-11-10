Lowland rain, mountain snow

Some November snow at the passes, with some accumulations expected above 3,000 feet. More than a foot of snow expcected for our higher resorts, like Crystal Mountain. The passes see about 3-6" of new snow today. Sticking snow also for far Eastern WA and parts of Idaho.

Around the lowlands today, it'll mostly just be chilly rain showers. Some of those showers could be heavy at times, and some of those cells could develop into isolated t-storms that will mostly hang out near the coastal areas.

The NW flow in the atmosphere will deliver showers today, but a cloudy and dry day for most of us tomorrow. Rain returns to the region on Thursday by the afternoon.

We're watching a weather system closely that could have some heavy rain and strong winds that arrive Friday night into Saturday. The windiest areas would be along the coast with gusts up to 60mph and lesser strong gusts inland around Puget Sound. The strong winds ease before we get to the home opener for the UW Huskies on Saturday night.

We'll see on/off showers Sunday into Monday too, as overnight lows get above 40. Afternoon high temps will climb towards 50. -Tim Joyce