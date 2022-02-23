Puget Sound weather: Lowland flurries possible overnight

Some lowland flurries are a possibility overnight! However, this event doesn't look major.

After record cold temps this morning – and even a few record low "high" temps this afternoon – a weak system will push through Western Washington tonight to Thursday morning.

This weather maker could bring us a little moisture to trigger light snow showers. There is uncertainty regarding how widespread this lowland snow may be and whether there could be localized higher totals above a trace to half an inch. There's a lot of dry air at the surface, and any precipitation that falls tonight will have to be strong enough to drag that moisture all the way to the ground.

The most likely scenario overnight: some communities see light snow. For some backyards, the snow will stick to the ground as a light coating. We can't rule out bands of heavier snow that could lower visibility and possibly result in slightly higher snow totals. Again – for most, this doesn't look to be a big deal.



Along the central and south Washington coast, there could be rain or a rain/snow mix. Showers for everybody should wrap up between 5-7 a.m.



It'll be cold again on Thursday, but once the morning clouds clear – our sparkling afternoon sunshine will be beautiful. The weather will be dry albeit cold for the Sounders match tomorrow night :)

There may be freezing fog in places Friday morning, but afternoon sunshine will be glorious.

While temps warm up starting this weekend, we'll return to a more active and stormy pattern. Breezy to locally windy weather is possible Sunday into Monday – along with the chance for significant mountain snow. Stay tuned for more!

Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone



